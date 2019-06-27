Beats has joined forces with Aston Martin Racing for some ultra cool, special edition Beats by Dre Studio3 Wireless headphones.

Sadly though, you won't be able to buy them yourself. Instead, the very limited 'phones were handed to the Aston Martin Racing drivers during the Le Mans 24 Hours race weekend, including Marco Sørensen, Nicki Thiim and Darren Turner, who took part.

Still, we can but dream and have a good ogle at the pics.

And, of course, there are plenty of other Beats by Dre Studio3 Wireless designs available, with an RRP of £299 but sometimes offered with a discount.

The Beats by Dre Studio3 headphones are a particular fave here at Pocket-lint, whichever colour they come in. You can check out our five star review of them here.

They come with adaptive noise cancellation tech to block out ambient noise when travelling - especially the hum you get on a plane - and sport the Apple W1 chip for easy connection to an iOS device.

Battery life is claimed to be up to 40 hours on a single charge, while three hours of playback is possible after just 10 minutes of Fast Fuel charging.