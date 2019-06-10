Apple-owned Beats has launched a new edition of the Solo 3 wireless headphones.

Called The Club Collection, Beats described it as a "bold and vivid" and "inspired by your tribe - those who celebrate your voice". You can get the on-ear headphones in red, yellow, white, or navy colourways. Aside from the new look, these are pretty much the standard Solo 3s, complete with a flexible headband, pivoting ear cups, noise isolation, and the Apple W1 chip with Bluetooth support.

They also feature a 40-hour battery life with a five-minute re-charge for three hours of playback. And each ear cup controls enables you to take calls, play music, and activate Siri. In our review of the original headphones, we said they offer a great music experience for a certain listener. The W1 connectivity options and huge battery life are certainly the stars of the show for the Solo 3 wireless.

The Club Collection Solo3 Wireless headphones cost £179.95 and are available at Apple.com and at Apple retail stores beginning 12 June.

Coinciding with the release, Beats partnered with Kyra TV's NAYVA, a show hosted by four YouTube content creators, to create a full-length episode centered around a styling challenge for the new Beats collection: They must curate streetwear-inspired looks while incorporating the new colourways from The Club Collection. The episode will air on 18 June on Kyra TV's YouTube channel.

Beats even created an Apple Music playlist for the episode, see below:

