Beats X get 25 per cent discount in Bank Holiday sales - now only £67

Amazon is discounting for the Bank Holiday in the UK and that's brought the Beats X headphones down to a great price of just £67. That's about the cheapest they've been available for from Amazon.

The Beats X are a pair of Bluetooth headphones, with earbud connected via a thin wire, giving you freedom from your phone, but keeping them connected together, so you can hang them around your neck when not in use.

They come with Apple's W1 chip, meaning quick and easy connection to your Apple devices, but they work perfectly well with any Bluetooth devices, so Android users will get the benefit of these headphones too - although it does have a Lightning connector for charging.

Set-up to be a bassy pair of headphones, these are great for runners or taking to the gym and we've found them to offer good battery life and be comfortable to wear, thanks to a range of different tips in the box to help you get a perfect fit.

This deal is only running for a limited period, so best to buy now to be sure you get this offer.