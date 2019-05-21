For the past few years, Beats by Dre has been part of Apple's family, which means it gets access to some of Apple's tech, while Apple - in return - gets a fashionable audio brand.

With the Powerbeats Pro, that means you get the same H1 chip inside the earphones to make pairing with iOS devices super simple. It also helps optimise battery consumption, and manages switching between the two separate earbuds, and the "Hey Siri" support.

Despite this clear Apple flavouring, it doesn't mean Android phone users are left out. You can pair them with any phone, not just iPhones, and still get the benefit of long battery life, great audio and a comfortable fit.

As you'd suspect, actually pairing the earphones to your Android phone is much the same as any other pair of Bluetooth earphones or speakers.

Launch the Bluetooth settings on your Android Phone (Settings > Bluetooth) Tap to pair a new device Open your Powerbeats Pro case with the earphones inside Once the Powerbeats Pro appears, tap on them in the list on your phone If they don't show up in the list, press and hold the little button inside the case until the LED light on the front pulses. Now it should appear on the list, and you can select it.

Once you've gone through the pair step, you might see an option to allow access to your contacts/phones, which you'll need to make and receive calls. Now, the phone and Powerbeats Pro are paired.

Once paired, you'll get all the basic features you'd expect from a pair of wireless earphones connected to your phone.

Play and pause music with a single press of the multi-function button (both ears)

Skip back or forwards with a triple or double tap of the multi-function (both ears)

Volume up and down using the volume rocker switch (both ears)

Use both or either individual earphone to make/receive calls

The one feature you don't get when paired with an Android phone is the "Hey Siri" support. In fact, you can't launch or activate any digital assistant.

Unlike a host of other earphones - and indeed these earphones with an iPhone - you don't get a quick look at the battery level of the Powerbeats Pro in the Quick Settings shade at the top of the phone either.

Thankfully, the Powerbeats can go for up to 9 hours outside the charging case, so battery life is never going to be a worry.