The new Beats Powerbeats Pro make up for the AirPods' key missing feature

Apple-owned Beats is about to launch a set of true wireless earphones called Powerbeats Pro.

They'll have an oft-requested feature missing from Apple's own true wireless AirPods - they'll be sweatproof (although the AirPods are unofficially splashproof). Like other Beats sport headphones the Powerbeats Pro will be sweatproof and splashproof.

Although people do and can run or exercise with the AirPods they're not designed for it and we've long thought that Apple would do a version of them for sport.

We use the sister Powerbeats 3 neckband earphones for running all the time, so we're looking forward to Powerbeats Pro hitting the streets.

Although the Powerbeats Pro earphones aren't as slender or compact as AirPods, these feature traditional Beats earhooks (like the other Powerbeats earphones) and have different sized eartips so can provide a more bespoke and secure fit for exercise. They'll also be available in black and white.

The image of the Powerbeats Pro leaked as part of iOS 12.2 and shows the earphones in a charging case. Again, this will be significantly bigger than the AirPods charging case.

What isn't clear is whether the charging case will be wirelessly chargeable like the new AirPods. We're certainly hoping so, especially since there appears to be some kind of LED indicator on the outside front of the case.

Obviously, we'll bring you a full Powerbeats Pro review as soon as we get hold of them.