Apple-owned Beats might launch its first truly wireless headphone product next month, according to a new report.

CNET reported Apple is getting ready to launch wireless Powerbeats earbuds in April. CNET also noted the launch of the new wireless Powerbeats will mirror when the BeatsX were announced - after Apple debuted the first AirPods in 2016.

The site's anonymous source works in the retail channel and is claiming Beats' newest earbuds will use Apple’s H1 chip, which was just announced alongside the new wireless charging AirPods. The new wireless Powerbeats will also feature Apple's always-on Siri and a longer battery life than the AirPods, which offers about five hours of listening time.

These new wireless Powerbeats could certainly steal some of the AirPods' market, especially when you consider how many more features you get with the Powerbeats. Even the current Powerbeats are sweat-resistant and sit better in the ears when compared to the AirPods.

Anyway, that's all we know. There’s no pricing information, but the Powerbeats3 Wireless with a cord now retail for $99 on Amazon to $200 from Beats. For comparison, the AirPods with a wireless charging case cost $200 at Apple.

If this is true, it's turning out to be a busy spring for Apple, which recently announced some hardware updates via press releases and is currently scheduled to announce a TV video streaming service and more at a special March event.