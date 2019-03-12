There have been quite a few special edition Beats headphones released in the last year or so, including Solo3s that celebrate Mickey Mouse's anniversary and Beats X redesigned by Japanese studio Sacai. Now we have a pair of special edition Studio3 Wireless cans designed in partnership with one of the best footballers in the world: Neymar Jr.

Now available in the US priced at $349.95, the Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones - Neymar Jr. Custom Edition offer the same audio tech as the model released at the end of 2017 but with a distinctive look.

The band is white and adorned with black graffiti-style writing inspired by the streets of São Paulo. The wording is based on Neymar's "Shhh..." tattoo, which can be seen on his finger, generally after scoring a goal.

The inner band is black with his Paris Saint-Germain shirt number - "10" - on the inside.

The Studio3 Wireless Headphones offer the company's proprietary Pure ANC (Adaptive Noise Cancelling) that blocks out ambient sound when on a street or aeroplane, for example.

It also features the Apple W1 chip to easily pair with an iOS device, but is also compatible with all Bluetooth devices, such as Android phones.

The Custom Edition is yet to make an appearance on the UK online Apple Store, but we'll update if it does.