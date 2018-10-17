Beats has collaborated with Disney to create a special edition pair of Solo3 wireless headphones for the 90th anniversary of Mickey Mouse.

Available in just the one colour, "cool gray", and offer essentially the same audio performance as regular Solo3 models, the Mickey Mouse Edition cans will still be coveted by fans of Disney and pop culture alike. Even though they cost more than usual.

That's because they are adorned with images of Mickey, standing in his most iconic pose. They come with a custom felt case, which is inspired by the materials used in Mickey Mouse ear hats.

You also get a collectable 90th Anniversary pin badge and decal sticker.

For that, you have to pay £30 over the usual retail price. The Mickey Mouse's 90th Anniversary Edition Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones will cost £279.95 on their release on 11 November.

They will be available from the Apple store online, Apple stores around the UK and from Disney's online store.

The Beats Solo3 headphones last up to 40 hours on a single charge, with Fast Fuel technology providing up to three hours of playback after just five minutes of charging time.

They include Apple's W1 chip that connects with iOS devices simply through Bluetooth.