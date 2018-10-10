Beats has released a luxury range of its Studio3 Wireless headphones in new, premium colour schemes and with the company's critically-acclaimed noise cancelling tech.

Dubbed the Skyline Collection, the Studio3 Wireless over-ears come in Midnight Black, Crystal Blue, Desert Sand, and Shadow Gray, each with gold accents for a tasteful, expensive look and feel without going over-the-top bling.



Technically they are the same inside, when compared with existing models. That means they come complete with the W1 chip that helps Apple users connect to the headphones quicker.

The new range will cost £299.95 apiece when they go on sale shortly.



In our Studio3 review we also revealed that they are decent for non-Apple device owners: "Even if you're not an iPhone user, the ultra-long battery life, attractive and comfortable design, and serious sound quality makes these Beats stand out beyond their over-ear competition," we said.



Those looking for a subtler look can still opt for the Matte Black, White, Red, and Blue colours as before, although we have to say they now look fairly dull in comparison to the new colourways launched.





Gold is fast becoming a thing for Beats too.





The company announced other new colours for its Solo3 Wireless range in September to match the new iPhone XS and XS Max models. They are available in Satin Gold and Satin Silver to match the new colours from Apple.