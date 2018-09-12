Beats headphones to come in colours matching iPhone XS and XR

Headphone brand Beats has announced that it will be releasing a couple of its products in colours to match the new iPhones.

You can now get the Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones in Satin Gold and Sating Silver, to match the latest iPhone XS and XS Max models.

They are on-ear 'phones from the brand owned by Apple, with the partner company's W1 chip inside to pair seamlessly with iPhones and iPads.

The new colours are available to buy from Apple.com now, priced at £245 a pair.

Coming later this fall are Beats wired in-ear headphones, the cheap and cheerful urBeats3, that match the colours announced for the iPhone XR.

They come with Lightning connectors to suit iPhone use directly, and are compatible with Siri for voice control.

You will be able to get them in coral (reddish), blue and yellow.

They will be priced at £59.95 when they arrive.

Considering the iPhone XR will be available from 26 October, we expect these will appear on Apple.com at around the same time.

