  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Headphones
    3. >
  3. Headphone news
    4. >
  4. Beats headphone news

RHA MA390 Wireless in-ears take on Beats X for just £60

|
RHA RHA MA390 Wireless in-ears take on Beats X for just £60
Massdrop community buy in bulk, so you save money on Headphones, Cameras, Screens and more...
Massdrop community buy in bulk, so you save money on Headphones, Cameras, Screens and more...By Pocket-lint Promotion

- IPX4 water resistant

- aptX compatible

Wireless in-ear headphones are all the rage these days, with Apple having particular success with its Beats X. Now British audio brand RHA is getting in on the act, with the RHA MA390 Wireless.

RHA is no stranger to making in-ear headphones with Bluetooth connectivity and a neck band, but the MA390 Wireless is the most affordable, priced more around the OnePlus Bullets Wireless range than Beats X. Indeed, at £59.95 (€69.95, $69.95) the  are among the cheapest on the market for full portability and convenience.

Based on the existing wired MA390 headphones, the new in-ears come with a lightweight design, aptX and AAC support and a quoted 8-hour battery life. They can sync with two separate devices at once and sport a 10 metre Bluetooth range.

An integrated three-button universal remote and mic can be used for volume and switching between music, calls and firing up the digital assistant (Google Assistant and Siri). The MA390 Wireless headphones are also IPX4 water and sweat resistant, so designed for those with more athletic leanings too.

Each earpiece housing is made of aluminium and contains and custom dynamic driver with a frequency range of 16Hz - 22,000Hz. They charge through a USB-C connection.

You can pre=order them through Amazon today, Monday 25 June.

PopularIn Headphones
  1. Apple AirPods 2: When will we get the second-gen earphones?
  2. Second-gen Apple AirPods said to get noise cancellation once more
  3. RHA MA390 Wireless in-ears take on Beats X for just £60
  4. Samsung Gear Icon X review: Wire-free wonder or cableless calamity?
  5. Denon AH-D1200 headphones offer style and substance on-the-go
  1. Live Listen with AirPods: How to turn your iPhone into a remote mic
  2. Beats mixes World Cup stars, Guy Ritchie and a Peaky Blinder for great short film, watch it here
  3. OnePlus Bullets Wireless review: Beats X, be afraid
  4. Beats Decade Collection commemorates 10 years, available now
  5. Get 20 per cent off ebay tech, including B&O headphones, 4K HDR TVs and more
Comments