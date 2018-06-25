RHA MA390 Wireless in-ears take on Beats X for just £60

Wireless in-ear headphones are all the rage these days, with Apple having particular success with its Beats X. Now British audio brand RHA is getting in on the act, with the RHA MA390 Wireless.

RHA is no stranger to making in-ear headphones with Bluetooth connectivity and a neck band, but the MA390 Wireless is the most affordable, priced more around the OnePlus Bullets Wireless range than Beats X. Indeed, at £59.95 (€69.95, $69.95) the are among the cheapest on the market for full portability and convenience.

Based on the existing wired MA390 headphones, the new in-ears come with a lightweight design, aptX and AAC support and a quoted 8-hour battery life. They can sync with two separate devices at once and sport a 10 metre Bluetooth range.

An integrated three-button universal remote and mic can be used for volume and switching between music, calls and firing up the digital assistant (Google Assistant and Siri). The MA390 Wireless headphones are also IPX4 water and sweat resistant, so designed for those with more athletic leanings too.

Each earpiece housing is made of aluminium and contains and custom dynamic driver with a frequency range of 16Hz - 22,000Hz. They charge through a USB-C connection.

You can pre=order them through Amazon today, Monday 25 June.