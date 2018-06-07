Beats mixes World Cup stars, Guy Ritchie and a Peaky Blinder for great short film, watch it here

Every four years (two, if you consider the European Championships) sports brands go bonkers with their huge budget adverts. They throw football stars that will grace the World Cup into madcap, effects laden situations for short movies to advertise their gear. Adidas and Nike are generally the biggest hitters in the ad wars.

However, Beats by Dre wants a slice of that action this year. It might not make the boots that go on footy players' feet, but it does make the headphones that often wrap around their bonces. And it wants you to know about it - so much so that it's hired a stack of world stars, director Guy Ritchie and a Peaky Blinder to narrate.

If you don't like Guy Ritchie movies stop right now and go look at something else on Pocket-lint. Made Defiant: The Mixtape is about as Lock, Stock or Snatch as it gets - including cockney boot boy with bulldog. But there's no denying that it's stylised.

It also has an amazing cast, including Neymar Jnr, Mesut Ozil, Harry Kane, Thierry Henry, Benjamin Mendy and, even, Serena Williams for some reason or another. Oh, and that Peaky Blinder we were talking about? That's the voice of Paul Anderson talking you through the whole thing. Granted, it's not in full Arthur Selby Brummie, but he was a ticket tout before becoming an actor, so what do you expect?

By the way, the advert is for the new Beats by Dre Decade Collection, in case you miss it at the end.

Enjoy.