Beats Decade Collection commemorates 10 years, will launch at WWDC

Apple will likely use its WWDC 2018 conference, which kicks off 4 June, to announce and launch a new Decade Collection of Beats by Dre headphones. The series, as the name suggests, will commemorate 10 years of the iconic headphone brand and will comprise five pairs.

The news hasn't come from Apple itself though, but rather a dedicated page listing posted early by US retailer Best Buy. The page is still live and you can pre-order any of the five pairs now, with shipping expected by 4 June.

The five pairs of Beats headphones in the Decade Collection include the Studio 3 Wireless, Beats X, Beats Solo 3 Wireless, Powerbeats 3 Wireless and the urBeats 3. They sport an exclusive "Defiant Black-Red" colour finish, which combines a mainly black finish with red accents. The only differences we can see between the Decade Collection Powerbeats 3 and the "Siren Red" finish is a red carry case and red cable slider, otherwise they're virtually identical.

1/3 Best Buy

The other four pairs meanwhile look strikingly different to their non-Decade Collection counterparts. The Studio 3 Wireless also get "EST 08" embossed on the left ear pad and a case with "TEN YRS" on it. The Solo3 Wireless also get a "TEN YRS" carry case. The Remote Talk cables for wiring the Solo 3 and Studio 3 Wireless comes in a new red finish, too.

Despite being marketed as a limited edition range, the Decade Collection of Beats headphones has the same asking price as the 'regular' models, making them worthwhile snapping up if you have the chance. The Best Buy page of course doesn't say whether the range will be coming to the UK, but a global launch is almost certain, as they have appeared online at New Zealand retailer Smiths City.