Students, get a free pair of Beats headphones with an iPad Pro or Mac

It's back to school season, and Apple is feeling generous towards current and prospective university students. As of today, Apple is giving students who buy select Mac and iPads either from an Apple Store or online, a free pair of Beats headphones.

Students will get a free pair of Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones when buying a MacBook, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac or Mac Pro, or a pair of Beats X wireless in-ears with a 10.5-inch iPad Pro or 12.9-inch iPad Pro. If you want to get an iPad Pro with a pair of Beats Solo 3, you can trade the Beats X in and get credit towards them.

The promotion is available to students, parents when buying for students and university staff. Apple will verify your student status at the checkout stage, and the promotion is available alongside the education discounts, which knock up to £59 off an iPad and up to £270 off a Mac.

Apple is also keen to point out that you can use the Beats headphones with an Apple Music subscription, which is available at a discounted rate of £4.99 a month for students.