Kylie Jenner and new Beats special edition headphones - a match made in heaven?

Beats by Dr Dre has teamed up with French fashion house Balmain to produce a limited edition version of the Beats Studio Wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones and Beats Powerbeats 3 Wireless in-ear sports headphones, with the entire campaign being fronted by Kylie Jenner.

The collection and partnership has come about because the two companies claim to share the same core qualities, those being "celebrating the strength and beauty inherent in diversity and seeing fashion as inseparable from music". Beats approached Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing who didn't need to think twice about saying yes.

The two new colour options; Khaki and Safari, are available for both pairs of headphones and both feature gold coloured accents. They both represent "Olivier's vision of a dreamlike urban safari". Both pairs come supplied with a matching suede case with Balmain plaque and coin zipper pull.

Fronting the campaign for the new headphones is Kylie Jenner, who said: "Beats are my favorite headphones, so this is something I'm passionate about and I'm excited to be a part of this campaign,"

"Music means so much to me. I can put on a song and just escape. I think a lot of people can relate to that feeling. No matter what you're going through, when you put on a song that you love, and that you just connect with, it can change your whole mood and just lift you up, even if it's just for a few minutes... I love that escape music gives us."

Both the Beats Studio Wireless and Beats Powerbeats 3 Wireless Balmain edition headphones are available now for £600 and £220 respectively.

