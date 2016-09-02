  1. Home
New Beats headphones promised for iPhone 7 launch

Apple is expected to debut new Beats headphones alongside the launch of the iPhone 7, a leaked email has revealed.

The headphones company, bought up Apple in 2014, has been quiet of late on the new product front, and the latest news could suggest why.

According to the email, sent to French Apple fan site, iGeneration, by mistake, the headphone division will use the Apple keynote on the 7 September to also reveal "a selection of new Beats by Dry products".

The site, which posted the email, has now taken down the screenshot of the email after being asked to remove it by the Apple owned company.

The arrival of new Beats makes perfect sense. Apple is rumoured to be removing the headphone socket from the new iPhone and instead encouraging owners to connect wirelessly.

If that's the case, users will no doubt be keen to buy a new set of "wireless" headphones alongside the purchase of their new phone.

Apple has long encouraged third-party manufacturers to ditch the cable and go wireless, evidence of which is already apparent at the IFA consumer electronics trade show in Berlin, Germany. At the show a number of manufacturers have launched wireless headphones as they all try to stay one step ahead of Apple.

Pocket-lint will be covering the iPhone 7 launch event on the 7 September.

We will keep you posted.  

