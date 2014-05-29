  Beats puts Apple deal aside for a minute, launches Solo2 headphones range

The Apple Beats acquisition may now be confirmed, but the deal still has a few hoops to jump through before it is ratified and the company is a bone fide Apple concern.

Until then, it is business as usual for Beats Electronics and it has followed up the official sale announcement with the unveiling of a new headphone range.

The Beats Solo2 follows up on the company's hugely successful Solo range with a wider sound range and enhanced clarity. The company claims that the Solo2 headphones are more dynamic than before, and while they look similar to their predecessors, their frame has been curved more to fit the head more snugly.

In addition, the earcups have been ergonomically angled, with pivots for optimal comfort and sound delivery.

They will be available from 1 June in a range of colours - black, white, red, blue, gray and pink. They can be pre-ordered now from beatsbydre.com priced at £169.95 in the UK, $199.95 in the States.

The company has also announced different colour schemes and a collaboration for its Studio headphones range. From mid-June you will be able to get the Beats Studio headphones in champagne or metallic sky for $269.95 ($299) and a Snarkitecture tie-in will result in the Snarkitecture X Beats for $600, coming on 9 June. A UK price for the latter is yet to be revealed.