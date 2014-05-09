  1. Home
Dr Dre confirms Apple's Beats acquisition in foul-mouthed outburst

  Dr Dre confirms Apple's Beats acquisition in foul-mouthed outburst
Speculation on a possible $3.2 billion acquisition of Beats Electronics by Apple has been rife since reports emerged last night. However, official confirmation is not expected until the deal goes through, most likely next week.

That hasn't stopped Dr Dre himself talking about it though. In fact, the ex-NWA frontman, renowned record producer and face behind the brand has all-but confirmed the buyout.

READ: Apple in talks to buy Beats Audio for $3.2B, deal could be announced next week

Appearing in a video with actor Tyrese Gibson that was posted on Facebook (but has since been removed) Dre is congratulated on the acquisition. He also added his own comment about what he stands to make from the sale. "The first billionaire in hip-hop, right here from the motherf**king West Coast," he said.

The clip only lasted for 83 seconds, but it says enough during that time to suggest there is significant substance behind the original rumour stories.

Apple's purchase of Beats is being seen as a positive step by the Cupertino giant in taking on Spotify, Deezer, Pandora and other music streaming rivals as the brand has recently introduced its own music on demand service.

It could also help Apple promote the audio technologies of its iPhone, iPod touch and MacBook products - perhaps by bundling Apple/Beats headphones or incorporating Beats audio tech into the devices, a la HTC and HP in the past.

