  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Headphones
    3. >
  3. Headphone news
    4. >
  4. Beats headphone news

Beats Mixr headphones now come in retina-burning neon colours

|
1/6  
Beats by Dr Dre Mixr neon
The best Bluetooth headphones 2018: Top on-ear or over-ear wireless headphones
The best Bluetooth headphones 2018: Top on-ear or over-ear wireless headphones

Beats by Dr Dre has reintroduced its club DJ-centric headphone range in an eye-popping range of new colours. The Beats by Dr Dre Mixr over-ear headset will be available in neon colours from 11 June, priced at £219.95.

Originally designed and created in conjunction with international superstar DJ David Guetta, the Mixr headphones are the lightest in the brand's range. They focus on deep bass representation coupled with high volume, high enough to be heard over tracks played out in a club.

READ: Beats by Dr Dre and David Guetta joins forces for DJ-friendly Beats Mixr headphones

The rotating ear cups swivel back and forth, the idea behind the movement is that DJs can have one cup on their ear listening to a pre-played track with the other listening to the current one. It's also good, says Beats, for non-DJing users to have convenient conversations without having to interrupt their listening.

The headphones feature a flexible band and are designed to take a battering. They are also easily foldable for travellers.

"These new Mixrs look incredible," said Guetta. "I've been on a non-stop world tour since Mixrs launched, spinning at every show with them; I can honestly say they are the best headphones I've ever used: light, strong and super loud which is what you need as DJ - and when you travel as much as I do. Now the whole crowd will see them glow in the dark too."

If you don't fancy the blue, green, orange, yellow or pink neon versions, the Beats by Dr Dre Mixr headphones are also available in gloss or matte black, white and red variants.

PopularIn Headphones
Skullcandy launches $130 Push, its first pair of truly wireless earbuds
Best USB-C headphones for Android phones
Amazon and Google AirPods coming 2019, both said to rival Apple
New Apple AirPods 2: When will we get the second-gen earphones?
Apple AirPods 3 to get new design but AirPods 2 still coming early 2019
10 best music gifts for Christmas
Comments