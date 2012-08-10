  Beats headphones sales soar during the Olympics proving guerilla marketing works

Dr Dre has shown that it’s not just the Brits who are winning at this summer’s London 2012 Olympic Games. According to John Lewis, sales for the hip-hop mogul’s headphones have increased by 116 per cent.

Following an alleged guerrilla campaign that saw selected athletes including Michael Phelps and Tom Daley handed branded Beats by Dr Dre headsets, official partner to the Games Panasonic stepped in and banned any competing athletes from being seen wearing them.

But damage had already been done, with sales going through the roof at John Lewis stores.

“Music often plays a big part in sports – whether you’re a first time runner needing some musical motivation, or, as we’ve seen over the past couple of weeks, an athlete who needs to get pumped up before they compete in front of the world,” said Robert Hennessy, audio and imaging buyer at John Lewis.

“Sports fever has gripped the nation, and as a result there is a huge demand for headphones, in particular Beats and our sports ranges.”

Indeed the number of sports headphones sold is said to have gone up by 42 per cent, with general headphone sales at a steady 19 per cent increase.

So cheer up Panasonic, we’re sure you’ve done all right out of Olympic-fever too.

Has the Olympics persuaded you to fork out on some new headphones? Which ones? Tell us below...