  Monster iSport Livestrong headphones give you charitable beats

Monster has announced that it is to team up with RadioShack for the launch of the new iSport Livestrong branded in-ear headphones, which are specifically designed for athletes and enthusiasts.

However, the design of the headphones might not be everyone's cup of tea as they "boldly feature Livestrong's iconic bright yellow on both the cable and earpieces".

Being headphones designed for the sportsman, they are sweatproof and washable and feature a variety of innovations that set them apart from all others. One of these is the the nagging problem of in-ear headphones that slip out during strenuous use. Monster deals with this through a patented in-ear clip anchor system, which fits the curve of the inner ear securely.

Monster's iSport Livestrong headphones also feature the Company's ControlTalk, an innovative in-line control system that gives users music and movie playback control of their smartphones.

And it's not only music fans that get to benefit from these new headphones, as a portion of the proceeds from sales will go to the Lance Armstrong Foundation, which aims to serve people affected by cancer and empower them to take action against the world's leading cause of death.

They will be available at RadioShack, starting in February 2012, for a suggested retail price of $179.95, followed by rollout at other retailers later this year