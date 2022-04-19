(Pocket-lint) - Bang & Olufsen's high-end earbuds are a-changing, with the Beoplay EX - that's "E 10" not "E ex" apparently - bringing an all-new design to replace the outgoing Beoplay EQ.

The key difference in the Beoplay EX is the use of a smaller in-ear section, with the tech components residing in the fin part of the design, enabling Bang & Olufsen's designers to deliver a 9.2mm driver per ear - which is large in earphone terms - for optimum sound quality. Qualcomm's Adaptive aptX features, to deliver Hi-Res Audio quality.

Bang & Olufsen tells us that feedback from EQ customers led to redesigning its flagship true wireless earphones to increase comfort - a common complaint regarding the EQ model - along with including six eartip sizes in the box to ensure an optimum fit for differing ear sizes and shapes.

The earphones deliver a total of 28 hours battery with the included case (20 hours with active noise-cancelling activated), so while that's not class-leading it's an acceptable byproduct of this all-new design keeping the physical scale down.

Want to do the Wings for Life run? Buy Philips Go headphones and get your entry fee free By Pocket-lint International Promotion · 1 April 2022 Philips is offering free entry to the Wings for Life World Run when you purchase selected Philips Go headphones.

The case is smaller than in previous iterations, too, making it more conveniently portable. This can be charged via USB-C (cable included) or using a Qi wireless pad for your convenience (although you'll need to buy that separately).

In addition to the Black Anthracite and Anthracite Oxygen - a more blue with charcoal finish - there's also Gold Tone (as pictured) option. All feature Gorilla Glass to the exterior, glossily finished to encompass the B&O logo within. There's also IP57 dust/waster-resistance to ensure robustness.

The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EX will arrive 21 April, priced at £349/€399/$399. Not budget by any means, but for a product you'll likely be using for hours per day, if you want the best in terms of design, comfort and sound then it's a cost that we suspect is well worth paying.

Writing by William Perceval. Editing by Mike Lowe.