Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ are premium brand's first ANC TWS earbuds

(Pocket-lint) - Bang & Olufsen has announced its first pair of true wireless in-ears with ANC.

The B&O Beplay EQ earphones carry on the tradition of its E8 series but add adaptive noise cancelling tech to blot out ambient distractions.

Available from 19 August and in either black anthracite or sand colour themes, the buds sport six microphones - two for speech and another four for noise cancellation.

A dedicated DSP chip analyses external sounds and block them automatically.

Each bud features a 6.8mm electro-dynamic driver, with a frequency range of 20 - 20,000Hz.

They connect through Bluetooth 5.2 with Qualcomm aptX adaptive on board. They are also certified for Microsoft Switch Pair and Apple's Made for iPhone.

IP54 water and sweat resistance is on board, so they can be worn in the gym. Battery life is claimed to be up to 6.5 hours with ANC active, while the included charging case adds another 13.5 hours (20 hours in total).

Fast charging enables users to get up to two hours of playtime for just 20 minutes of charging.

"When creating Beoplay EQ, we made a commitment to deliver on the expectations of our customers whether they are using their earphones for travel, business or pleasure. The ergonomic earphones have been designed for comfort and provide powerful and authentic sound, making them a must have for design and music lovers," said Bang & Olufsen;s SVP of Product Management, Christoffer Poulsen.

The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ earphones will retail for £359 in the UK, $399 in the States.