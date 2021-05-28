Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Headphones
  3. Headphone news
  4. Bang & Olufsen headphone news

Bang & Olufsen releases limited edition Berluti collab collection and ups the prices to match

Author image, Contributing Editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Bang & Olufsen Bang & Olufsen releases limited edition Berluti collab collection and ups the prices to match

- High-end just got higher

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - If Bang & Olufsen products weren't exclusive enough, it's released a new limited edition collection in collaboration with renowned leather maestro, Berluti.

The products actually look great, which isn't always the case with limited edition collabs. The blend of emblematic Venezia leather, which has been patinated by hand and Bang & Olufsen's alloy construction and refined styling really do make these products stand apart. With exclusivity comes a cost, however, and all these products will set you back a lot more than their non-limited edition siblings.

Bang & OlufsenBang &amp; Olufsen releases limited edition Berluti collab collection and ups the prices to match photo 2

There are six on offer. The Beoplay H95 Berluti Edition headphones (£1,100), Beosound Balance Berluti Edition (£3,200), and Beosound A1 2nd Gen Berluti Edition Bluetooth speaker (£320) are all available now from Harrods, Berluti at Harrods, Berluti Conduit Street and Mr Porter, as well as online at bang-olufsen.com. There's also the Sound Pouch carrying case (£450) that can neatly fit either the headphones or Bluetooth speaker.

Bang & OlufsenBang &amp; Olufsen releases limited edition Berluti collab collection and ups the prices to match photo 3

If you're looking to spend a bit more for something for the house, there's also the Beovision Harmony Beovision Harmony Berluti Edition 77" TV (£32,800 or over twice the normal cost) and Beolab 90 Berluti Edition 8,200 watt speaker system (£97,000). Both are made-to-order. You can have a look at them in  Berluti and Bang & Olufsen stores.

Steelseries celebrates its 20th anniversary, a legacy of glory
Steelseries celebrates its 20th anniversary, a legacy of glory By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

Writing by Claudio Rebuzzi. Editing by Rik Henderson.
Recommended for you
Bang & Olufsen releases limited edition Berluti collab collection and ups the prices to match
Bang & Olufsen releases limited edition Berluti collab collection and ups the prices to match By Claudio Rebuzzi ·
Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds price, specs and features leak
Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds price, specs and features leak By Rik Henderson ·
Is LeBron James wearing Beats Studio Buds in Instagram pics?
Is LeBron James wearing Beats Studio Buds in Instagram pics? By Maggie Tillman ·
This is what Apple's upcoming Beats Studio Buds look like
This is what Apple's upcoming Beats Studio Buds look like By Maggie Tillman ·
Best Apple AirPods cases and covers 2021: Keep your charging case protected with these top skins
Best Apple AirPods cases and covers 2021: Keep your charging case protected with these top skins By Conor Allison ·
Apple's Beats Studio Buds spotted in FCC filings: Is a launch imminent?
Apple's Beats Studio Buds spotted in FCC filings: Is a launch imminent? By Maggie Tillman ·