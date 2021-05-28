(Pocket-lint) - If Bang & Olufsen products weren't exclusive enough, it's released a new limited edition collection in collaboration with renowned leather maestro, Berluti.

The products actually look great, which isn't always the case with limited edition collabs. The blend of emblematic Venezia leather, which has been patinated by hand and Bang & Olufsen's alloy construction and refined styling really do make these products stand apart. With exclusivity comes a cost, however, and all these products will set you back a lot more than their non-limited edition siblings.

There are six on offer. The Beoplay H95 Berluti Edition headphones (£1,100), Beosound Balance Berluti Edition (£3,200), and Beosound A1 2nd Gen Berluti Edition Bluetooth speaker (£320) are all available now from Harrods, Berluti at Harrods, Berluti Conduit Street and Mr Porter, as well as online at bang-olufsen.com. There's also the Sound Pouch carrying case (£450) that can neatly fit either the headphones or Bluetooth speaker.

If you're looking to spend a bit more for something for the house, there's also the Beovision Harmony Beovision Harmony Berluti Edition 77" TV (£32,800 or over twice the normal cost) and Beolab 90 Berluti Edition 8,200 watt speaker system (£97,000). Both are made-to-order. You can have a look at them in Berluti and Bang & Olufsen stores.

Steelseries celebrates its 20th anniversary, a legacy of glory By Pocket-lint Promotion · 28 May 2021

Writing by Claudio Rebuzzi. Editing by Rik Henderson.