(Pocket-lint) - Bang & Olufsen has announced its latest premium wireless headphones, Beoplay HX.

Replacing 2019's H9, the HX headphones offer a similar design aesthetic, using soft leather and brushed aluminium. The headband has been refined, however, for additional comfort - a centre-relief zone allows for long-time wear.

Each earcup contains a custom 40mm driver, while certain specifications have been upgraded for ease of connectivity and improved noise cancellation.

Bluetooth 5.1 is now on-board, which supports Microsoft Swift Pair, Google Fast Pair and Made for iPhone (MFi) technologies for easy connection to a mobile device or PC. The headphones can also be connected to two devices at once.

They also sport the latest digital adaptive active noise cancellation, while four dedicated microphones use advanced beamforming technology to make voice calls clearer.

Battery life is claimed to offer up to 35 hours of playback between charges.

As well as wireless connectivity, you get a 3.5mm cable in the box so you can wire them to devices if you prefer.

The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX headphones is available now in the black anthracite colour scheme. Sand and timber models will be available soon.

They are priced at £449 in the UK, €499 in Central Europe and $449 in the US.

Writing by Rik Henderson.