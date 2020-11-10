(Pocket-lint) - Bang & Olufsen and Rapha have teamed-up to create a pair of sports headphones, ideal for when you're getting sweaty on the turbo trainer.

B&O and Rapha - one of the biggest names in bike clothing - logos adorn the earbuds and the case. These are custom versions of the BeoPlay E8 Sport headphones, designed to appeal to those who live their life in the saddle.

The addition of the Rapha branding will obviously hold appeal for cyclists who want to extend that love to everyday gadgetry - for while these headphones will be great when you're on the turbo trainer, they're also going to be great on your commute or when you have to step out and get some run training done too.

The bodies are all black, with an anodised Rapha pink ring, and they have IP57 certification, meaning they are protected against sweat or rain. B&O says that you'll get 7 hours of charge, with the case providing three additional charges.

1/2 B&O

There's a range of ear tips to help you get a perfect fit and there's also a custom case for these headphones, again with the Rapha logo joining the B&O logo.

These are limited edition headphones, made in limited numbers and will cost £300/€350/$350 when they go on general sale on 16 November, from B&O stores or from rapha.cc directly.

Although these are limited edition, the price is the same as the regular BeoPlay E8 Sport.

Writing by Chris Hall.