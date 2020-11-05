Bang & Olufsen's Golden Collection casts its existing gear in a new light

(Pocket-lint) - Bang & Olufsen is no stranger to releasing its existing hardware in new colours that change with the seasons. But now the company is celebrating its 95th birthday by launching a range of gadgets in gold, nine in total.

The Golden Collection is mostly applied some of Bang & Olufsen's premium products including the recently-debuted Beosound Balance speaker ($2,250, £1,750) and awesome-sounding and superb-looking Beoplay A9 ($3,000, £2,250) in addition to versions of the Beolab 50 and 90 active loudspeakers. There's also a version of the Beovision Harmony TV ($19,400, £12,900).

But the Golden Collection also includes some more accessible products, too, including a version of the new and flagship Beoplay H95 headphones with noise-cancelling, now with sand-coloured leather and golden-finished aluminum.

At launch back in August, B&O said the ethos H95 was designing the "finest wireless headphones [it] has ever built". The active noise cancellation (ANC) is adaptive while the headphones also promise a whopping 38 hours of playback time even with ANC turned on.

The latest version (3rd generation) of the E8 true wireless earphones are also included with gold detailing as is the Beosound A1 Bluetooth speaker (2nd generation), too with a pearl-blasted golden aluminum grille.

The Golden Collection will be officially available on 17 November, which is B&O's official birthday.

Writing by Dan Grabham.