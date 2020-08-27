Bang & Olufsen's Beoplay H95 are company's flagship ANC headphones

(Pocket-lint) - Beoplay H95 is the name of Bang & Olufsen's new flagship headphones to celebrate 95 years of the Danish audio specialist.

The idea behind H95 was simple - to create "the finest wireless headphones [it] has ever built." They're full-blown noise-cancelling travel headphones that come with their own compact carrying case - the headphones fold flat and inwards so they fit neatly into the case.

There's a price point to match at $800/£700, significantly more than Sony's excellent new range-topping WH-1000XM4 ANC headphones but there are reasons for that.

B&O says it believes it has achieved its goals in terms of sound quality, long-lasting comfort, design thanks to a brushed aluminium frame and noise cancellation. The over-ear cups come with a design that's evolved over B&O's previous wireless headphones such as the super H9i headphones (and the H8's that we use every day).

Using lambskin and memory foam, they're designed for durability, noise-blocking as well as being able to be worn over a long period of time without the kind of 'ear fatigue' you can get.

Control has also been well thought out, with a specially-designed aluminium dial on each side of the Beoplay H95 headphones. B&O says these were inspired by the focus rings on the lenses of high-end cameras and that the dials move with just the right amount of smooth resistance.

Sound quality is also intended to be top-notch, with Beoplay H95 using a set of 40mm titanium driver. The digital signal processor (DSP) is proprietary to B&O and the headphones support Bluetooth 5.1 and aptX Adaptive.

The active noise cancellation (ANC) is also both adjustable and adaptive. The headphones also have a whopping 38 hours of playback time even with ANC turned on.

B&O says special tuning and testing of the ANC was done under real-life conditions as well as Bang & Olufsen’s Virtual Acoustic Laboratory (VR Lab) in Struer, Denmark.

"Beoplay H95 is a distillation of the best elements of Bang & Olufsen sound, design and craftmanship – an enhancement within the headphone category that elevates our 95 years heritage of high standards", says Bang & Olufsen head of product Christoffer Poulsen.

Writing by Dan Grabham. Editing by Rik Henderson.