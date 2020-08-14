(Pocket-lint) - Bang & Olufsen has partnered with racing driver Fernando Alonso for some very special, very limited edition versions of its Beoplay E8 Sport true wireless earbuds and Beosound Edge home speaker.

The Fernando Alonso Beoplay E8 Sport earphones are designed to match the livery of the Arrow McLaren SP car he will be driving in the Indy 500 this year. And, to celebrate the car's entry number - 66 - the run of the earbuds will be limited to just 66.

It's a trend that continues with the B&O Fernando Alonso Beosound Edge. It too will be available in an exteremely limited run - just 14 this time, to match his most famous Formula One car number.

The speaker will sport Alonso's signature on the front fabric cover. It will be able to be placed on a floor or mounted on a wall.

"I have always used music as a training companion for maximum performance and when I mentally prepare for a race. Music helps me balance my frame of mind before getting into the car, whilst building adrenaline for the challenge ahead," said Alonso.

The limited edition Beoplay E8 Sport earphones will retail for £350, while the Alonso Beosound Edge will be £3,200. Both will be available from mid-September, but will likely sell out fast.

Writing by Rik Henderson.