Bang and Olufsen collaborates with On to create the ultimate running gear

Fresh from announcing its first sport earphones, Bang & Olufsen has now collaborated with Swiss brand On. The two are launching a limited edition kit featuring the recently-announced Beoplay E8 Sport earphones, called the Beoplay E8 Sport On Edition.

The $350/£300 earphones have been designed to be used alongside Cloudboom - On's latest competition running shoe which has been created with the help of elite athletes.

Also featuring On's logo as part of this collab, the E8 Sport earphones are water and sweatproof - indeed they can withstand water instruction for up to an hour and a half and there are touch controls to make it easy to switch tracks or handle calls.

They also have a rubberised wireless charging case and include all the sound smarts from the standard E8's - you'll get around seven hours of playtime from the earphones themselves with more in the case, of course.

Cloudboom features twin-CloudTec cushioning for greater comfort, are carbon-fibre infused while a new grip-rubber sole gives you more power with each stride.

"We are excited to join forces with On Running to create the ultimate experience for runners. Beoplay E8 Sport are Bang & Olufsen’s first dedicated sports earphones that combine what people are looking for: a waterproof design that brings comfort to long runs and workouts, playtime that lasts way beyond the finish line and, most importantly, excellent sound quality", said Bang & Olufsen head of Product Management Christoffer Poulsen.