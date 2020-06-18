Bang & Olufsen has announced its first pair of true wireless sports headphones - the Beoplay E8 Sport.

The new sports earphones are available in early July for $350/£300 and come in oxygen blue (looks like turquoise to us) and black.

We've been big fans of B&O's E8 series of true wireless headphones over the last couple of years and in the second-generation version, we praised the new USB-C port, sound quality and wireless charging capabilities.

As you'd expect from a pair of sports headphones, the new E8's are water and sweatproof - indeed the water resistance will withstand water instruction for up to an hour and a half.

They sit inside a rubber and textured silicone charging case that also uses aluminium. The same E8 sound quality is on offer here, says Bang and Olufsen and we'll look forward to testing that out in our review. You'll get around seven hours of play time from the earphones themselves, while there's an additional three charges' worth of power in the case.

We did criticise the E8's ability to stay in our ears a little bit though - and so we'll be interested to see how this works out with this sports set. Five types and sizes of ear tip should help with this though.

We also weren't that enthused by the tap and swipe controls and these are again offered to switch between tracks, take calls and activate Transparency Mode so again we're interested to see how that fares on a run!