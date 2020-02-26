Bang and Olufsen appears to be working on over-ear true wireless headphones, as evident by Federal Communications Commission filings.

The recent filings are for a yet-to-be-announced model called Beoplay H95, which suggests the headphones could be a follow-up or maybe a sibling to the Beoplay H9 line of over-ears that offer noise-canceling capabilities. Diagrams in the filings hint at their possibly oval design, too.

There is little else to glean from these filings, however. They don't reveal specs or features. Information about the colours they might be available in, or even when they might be released is, of course, missing from the documents. But FCC filings typical precede official product announcements by mere weeks and sometimes months, so it's safe to assume the headphones might imminently debut.

Pocket-lint reviewed the Beoplay H9 last autumn and found they represent the best in Bluetooth over-ear headphones. As we said of the previous two iterations of the H9 before - although it's all too easy to criticise Bang and Olufsen's over-ears for their cost - their epic sound quality, supreme comfort, lovely build quality, and the notable battery capacities are worth those premium price tags.

The third-generation H9s, released in May 2019 for $500, so perhaps the H95 will launch this spring for the same price.