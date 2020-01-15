Bang & Olufsen has announced a 3rd generation pair of its Beoplay E8 true wireless earphones.

The upgraded buds address a few customer requests - namely, better battery life, improved call clarity and a more comfortable fit.

You now get up to 35 hours of playtime - an extra 19 per cent over the previous model. The earphones themselves offer up to seven hours of continuous use, with an extra four full charges available in the leather charging case.

A full fast charge of the case takes just two hours.

In terms of fit, 3D modelling and a slight redesign has resulted in more compact earbuds. They have been reduced in size by 17 per cent, taking the weight down to 5.8g for each earpiece.

They also now fit a wider variety of ear shapes.

Finally, additional microphones - now up to four - have been added to better read voice and improve call quality.

The 3rd generation Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 true wireless earphones are available now from B&O stores in China and across the rest of the world from 14 February.

They cost £300 (€350, $350).

A separate Qi certified wireless charging pad, which works with the charging case, plus compatible iPhones and other handsets, is also available, priced at £110 (€125, $125).