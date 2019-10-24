B&O updates BeoPlay H4 headphones with improved design, controls and aptX

Bang & Olufsen's Beoplay arm has a new pair of over ear headphones, or rather, an updated pair of a model that already existed: the Beoplay H4.

To the casual observer they might look just like the pair from two years ago, but there are some refinements made.

It's still built using a combination of aluminium and lambskin. The latter is what covers the ear cushions filled with memory foam, designed to fit around your ear perfectly, creating passive noise isolation.

That means there's no ANC, but there's still plenty to like about the updated H4. The braided cable, for instance, has been tucked away out of sight and the wireless connectivity has been updated to include aptX low latency tech.

AptX means that when you pair them with a compatible Android phone the lag and latency is non existent, so you'll be able to watch movies and videos without seeing any annoying delay between the character moving its lips and the words being heard.

You'll also get voice assistant functionality, so you can simply ask it to play your music, or give you the latest news updates.

The right earcup now has a dedicated voice assistant button, as well as a slider button to switch the headphones on or off.

Its aluminium discs on the outside of the ear cups are polished and anodised, then laser etched to add that touch of premium styling that's synonymous with Bang & Olufsen.

What's more, the sliders that make the headband adjustable are made from a coated, hairline-brushed stainless steel.

As for battery life, that's the same as before. You'll get up to 19 hours of play time from a full charge.

Beoplay H4 is available to purchase from today for £250 in the UK, or $300/€300 in the US/EU, and available in both black and beige.

squirrel_widget_168778