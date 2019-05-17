  1. Home
B&O upgrades top-end Beoplay H9 headphones with Google Assistant and longer battery life

- Now with an extra seven hours of battery life

Bang & Olufsen has announced a new version of its top-end Beoplay H9 headphones. However, they are pricey, clocking in at $500/£450 while you can find examples of the older but still super H9i and H8 headphones for significantly less than that (see our price comparisons below). 

The new cans feature Google Assistant built-in, a dedicated voice assistant button (which will call up Siri if you're on iOS). The headphones also have longer battery life than the forerunning headphones - seven hours extra playback, giving you 25 hours in total if you have the noise cancellation turned on. 

This third-generation version of the H9s does also have some design tweaks with more comfortable leather ear cushions and extra headband padding. It'll be interesting to see whether this works as previous B&O headphones haven't always been the most comfortable to wear over prolonged periods. 

There are also slightly redesigned touch controls. Again, this is something that didn't always 

The headphones are available now in Matte Black or Argilla Bright, which is essentially a grey/light brown combo as you can see. You're also able to fine-tune the sound of the headphones using the app for Android, iOS and Apple Watch. 

