Bang & Olufsen has enhanced its Beoplay E8 wireless earbuds with a new wireless charging case that includes longer battery life.

The B&O Beoplay E8 2.0 earphones will be available from Valentine's Day, 14 February, priced at £300.

They come with a new version of the premium leather charging case that can be placed on a wireless charging pad and restored to full power without the need for a cable.

It can be powered through USB-C cable too, if you prefered the wired route.

It also now holds three full charges for the earbuds, which provides up to 16 hours of playing time - the previous case offered up to 12 hours. An LED indicator on the front shows the state of charging and three LEDs on the rear show how many full charges it contains.

The design of the case differs on the inside too, with the earphones now surrounded by an inlay of brushed aluminium.

As well as the earphones, Bang & Olufsen will range a matching wireless charging pad. The price for that is yet to be revealed but we do know it will be available in the following colours: black, indigo blue, natural and limestone.

You will be able to purchase the Beoplay E8 2.0 buds from Bang & Olufsen's website here from 14 February on.