Bang & Olufen's biggest IFA 2018 announcement was the mighty Beosound Edge speaker, shaped like a massive pound coin and costing around 3,000 of them to boot. But if you're after a little of the B&O audio magic on a more restrictive budget, you might want to check out the Beoplay E6 in-ear headphones instead.

The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E6 is the company's natural successor to the similarly wireless Beoplay H5 earphone. It comprises two earbuds connected by a neck band - much like the Apple-made Beats X.

The band is made from a braided cord for lightweight comfort, while the entire construction is designed to resist tear, sweat and moisture, so can be used while working out or running.

Each ear bud comes with a silicone ear fin for a secure fit, with several sizes of bud included. And the earphones each feature a small magnet so they can attach together around the neck when not in use.

When clipped together they power down, preventing waste of battery charge.

An in-line remote has three aluminium buttons and microphone for easy control, while the E6 comes with a snap-on charger for in-use charging.

Available now online and in Bang & Olufsen shops, in either sand or black colours, the B&O Beoplay E6 is priced at €299. We're still awaiting UK pricing.