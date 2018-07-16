Prime Day is well and truly upon us, and that means lots of great discounts on popular devices, including a handful of great products from B&O Beoplay. As well as some tasty discounts on Bluetooth speakers, the company has two of its sought-after headphones/earphones at low prices.

Two notable products stand out: the truly wireless Beoplay E8 in-ears and the over ear H4 wireless headphones.

At launch, the H4 wireless headphones cost a princely £249, but more recently cost around £200. Now, on Prime Day, the H4 Wireless will only set you back £114. For the quality of design and sound, that's an absolute steal.

Similarly, the truly wireless Beoplay E8 earphones are down to just £175, which is more than £75 discount on its usual selling price.

While originally fairly expensive, the H4 is a classy pair of headphones. Both the earcups and the headband are covered in lambskin leather, and the memory foam padding in the earcups ensures it conforms to the shape of your ear. Added to the splash of aluminium and the braided textile cables, it's an all-round quality look.

There's no ANC, but the memory foam padding creates a seal of sorts to form a passive sound barrier around your ear. What's more, the battery can last up to 19 hours of continuous playback on a single charge.

There's a dedicated app, which works with most of BeoPlay's other headphones and audio products and is available as an Apple Watch app as well as iPhone and Android, to customise sound and so on.

As for the E8 wireless, this is Beoplay's first attempt at truly wire-free earphones designed to compete with the likes of the Apple Airpods, Bose Soundsport Free and Samsung Gear Icon X.

They're designed to match the company's premium and minimalist aesthetic and provide up to four hours of playback outside of their charging case. This case has built-in magnets to stop the earphones from falling out and is small, light and portable enough to carry around every day without adding any bulk.

Each earpiece has a 5.7mm dynamic driver to ensure you get that rich, full-bodied sound you'd expect from a B&O product. Bluetooth 4.2 and DSP - along with the aforementioned app - mean you get a solid connection and the ability to customise the experience.

As well as the headphones and earphones on offer, Beoplay Bluetooth/wireless speakers are also being discounted. Those include the A1 Bluetooth speaker down from £179 to just £124 and the Beolit 17 wireless speaker that's been dropped from £449 to £314, that's an impressive £135 off the original price.

Like all other Prime Day deals, these prices won't last forever, with discounts set to end on 17 July.