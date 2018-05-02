B&O Play revives the Earset design, retains adjustable fit and B&O signature sound

B&O Play has today announced the Earset, a new pair of wireless in-ear headphones that take design inspiration from the 1990s, when Bang & Olufsen first introduced its take on the over-ear hook design.

Like their ancestors, which were designed by Anders Hermansen, this new pair of Earset headphones prides itself on its comfort and versatility when it comes to fitting into your ears. They're fully adjustable, but not just by way of various pairs of ear tips.

Instead, the angle of the earbud itself, the height of the earbud that sits on an adjustable piston and even the curve of the earhook can all be altered so everyone can find a fit to suit them.

The headphones and the tiny piston are both made from anodised aluminium, while the earhook has areas of rubber to provide a comfortable yet secure fit.

B&O Play Concept and Design Manager Jakob Kristoffersen said: "We are extremely proud of our design heritage, and the original Earset has been a long-lasting favourite due to their flexible, yet precise industrial design and acoustic brilliance. We are excited to bring forward the new Earset that has been updated with wireless technology and a classic updated hue and satin."

Of course, being a B&O product, they're as much about the sound as they are the design. As such, inside each earbud you'll find a 14.2mm neodymium driver. Behind each speaker driver, B&O Play has integrated a cabinet, which has two acoustic vents and a bass port to help give the best possible sound.

Being wireless, they obviously have a Bluetooth chipset, and B&O Play has even employed some digital equalisers in the chip to further improve the final sound delivered to your ears. B&O Play promises up to five hours of playback from the built-in battery and an in-line three button control unit and mic lets you control music playback and use Siri or Google Assistant.

The B&O Play Earset is available now in graphite brown and white at £269.

The announcement follows on from the launch of a new limited-edition finish – Piano Black – for its epic £1,085 BeoSound 1 portable wireless speaker.

