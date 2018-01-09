B&O Play updates H8 and H9 headphones with improved designs - plus new colours for the E8

B&O Play, Bang & Olufsen's lifestyle arm, has announced new "i" versions of the H8 and H9 headphones at CES 2018, along with new all-black and all-white colours for the E8 wire-free in-ear headphones.

Starting with the H9i flagship wireless over-ear headphones, which sport a refined design. They have slimmer ear cushions than the previous model and larger aluminium discs with touch controls for controlling music playback and volume. The Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology has been improved too, so now should be more effective at blocking out voices around you.

The H9i also now come with an added bass port for improved bass response and a new transparency mode means you can instantly shut off music and the ANC so you can be aware of your surroundings. Another new feature is a proximity sensor, which automatically pauses the music you're listening to when you take the H9i off, and starts playing again when you put them back on.

Finally, B&O Play has tweaked the internal circuitry to give the H9i an extra four hours of playback time over the H9. They will be available from 25 January in natural and black colour finishes for £449.

Moving on to the H8i, which also feature a new and improved design. The aluminium discs on the ear cups now sit flush and physical buttons have been added to assist with controlling music playback.

The built-in battery has been improved so the H8i now provide up to 30 hours of playback time with Bluetooth and ANC both turned on and the H8i also get the same transparency mode as the H9i. Other features carried over from the H9i include the proximity sensor, dual device connectivity and improved call quality.

The BeoPlay H8i will also be available from 25 January in natural and black colours for £349. An optional black leather carry bag will be available for $99 or a grey fabric bag for $69 in Q1 2018.

Also launching at CES 2018 is a Special Edition Collection of the E8 wire-free earphones, comprising two new colours: All White and All Black. The headphones themselves are the same, and B&O Play has said they're just the first two of more colours expected later in 2018. The new colours will be available from February for £259.