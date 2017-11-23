Get wireless sound for less with 30 per cent off B&O Play H5 wireless in-ear headphones

It's a B&O Play Black Friday bonanza on Amazon today; not only is the Beoplay A1 wireless speaker discounted by 30 per cent, but the company's H5 wireless in-ear headphones have received 30 per cent off too, bringing the price down to £135.

We unfortunately haven't been able to test the H5 in-ears, so can't confidently comment on their sound quality, but we would expect a pair of headphones to carry the B&O name to sound very good indeed.

The H5 can handle any high-resolution audio files you may have, and support both aptX and AAC audio codecs. Each earpiece has its own 50mAh battery, which B&O Play says gives them a five hour battery life at moderate volume. To recharge, simply pop them in the supplied charging cube.

A companion Beoplay app for iOS, Android and Apple Watch can be used to adjust the sound profile of the headphones with a number of presets and built-in magnets in each earpiece keep them connected together when they're hanging around your neck, not being used.

While the B&O Play H5 are available in a choice of four colours, only the black and moss green versions have been discounted for Black Friday.

The H5 aren't the only pair of headphones discounted this week, there are plenty of other deals to be had on great sounding cans, that you can see here.