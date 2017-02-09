  1. Home
B&O Play wireless Beoplay H4 headphones come with Apple Watch control

  • Available now for £249
  • Lambskin leather ear cups and band
  • Dedicated app for iOS, Android and Apple Watch

B&O Play, Bang & Olufsen's full and funky consumer brand, has launched a wireless pair of Beoplay H4 headphones.

They have been "designed from the ground up" using lambskin, braided textile and aluminium and are now available from the Beoplay online store for £249.

The lambskin leather covers the earcups and headband, while memory foam inside the cups conforms to the shape of your ear. It forms passive noise isolation rather than noise cancelling, but should still keep plenty of ambient sounds out - and the music in.

The aluminium elements are polished and anodised, with a laser etched logo.

B&O Playb o play wireless beoplay h4 headphones come with apple watch control image 2

They pair to your iOS or Android device using Bluetooth, with a dedicated Beoplay App available that can personalise your listening experience. The app is also available for Apple Watch, so you can adjust settings from your wrist too.

You can change the tonality and sound staging from the app, which is stored on the headphones until your change the settings again. This ensures you can still use the Beoplay H4 even when you don't have your Watch or mobile device to hand. A 3.5mm jack and cable are supplied for wired use too.

Battery life is claimed to last up to 19 hours on a single charge, which generally takes two-and-a-half hours. The app also monitors battery life so you know when to charge the headphones.

