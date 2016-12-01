B&O Play H9 headphones will deliver smooth, Scandinavian sound wirelessly and with ANC

Purveyor of fine Scandinavian audio products B&O Play has just released its new flagship pair of headphones, the Beoplay H9. They’re a wireless on-ear design, available in black and argilla grey finishes, so they’ll keep you looking good no matter where you wear them.

The headline feature though is active noise cancellation. This tech sees several tiny microphones places on both sides of the earcup to capture any external noise, reverse it and send it back out to leave you with just your music entering your lugholes. B&O Play says all you’re left with is signature Bang & Olufsen sound: "well-rounded, clean and authentic".

During listening sessions, you can use an intuitive touch interface on the right earpiece to change tracks and volume, turn noise cancellation on or off and also answer calls. With winter fast approaching, you’re likely to start wearing gloves when out and about, fortunately for you, the interface responds to gestures while wearing gloves too.

You can also use the companion Beoplay app for iOS, Android and Apple Watch to adjust the sound profile of the headphones to suit your tastes. Preset modes include Commute, Clear, Workout and Podcast. From the app you can also monitor the battery level of the H9 headphones, carry out functions such as changing track, volume and noise cancellation and perform software updates for the headphones.

B&O Play says a three-hour charge will reward you with 14 hours of playback with noise cancellation turned on, but if you do happen to run out of juice, and don’t have a spare battery to swap out, you can connect an audio cord to listen to them in a wired state.

The B&O Play Beoplay H9 headphones are available now for £449 and come supplied with a carry bag, charging cable and audio cable.