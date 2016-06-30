Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H5 earphones show that wireless and class can go together

B&O Play, the offshoot brand from Bang & Olufsen, is continuing its release of wireless headphones with the Beoplay H5, the company's first in-ears to cut the cord.

The earphones are tethered by a single cable, that keeps them together, but Bluetooth 4.2 technology means you can connect them to a mobile device wire-free.

They are high-res audio capable, with support for both aptX and AAC, and each bud features a 6.4mm dynamic driver with an impedance of 16 Ohm, frequency range of 20 - 20,000Hz.

A remote, with three control buttons and omnidirectional microphone, is situated in the tether between the earphones. They can be charged through USB, with each earphone having a separate 50mAh battery. B&O Play claims that allows for up to five hours of playtime at a moderate volume.

READ: Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay H8 review

The Beoplay H5 in-ears are compatible with the proprietary Beoplay app. This gives more control over the tonality and sound staging of playback. What's more, there are multiple sound profiles designed by the company's audio engineers for different listening circumstances.

For example, commuting, working out and listening to podcasts each have their own profile that can be accessed at the tap of a button.

The B&O Play Beoplay H5 headphones retail for £199 in the UK, $249 in the US. They are available in either black or "dusty rose" and can be bought from all Bang & Olufsen outlets.