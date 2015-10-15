Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay H7 wireless headphones cut the wires but not the class

Bang & Olufsen has added a second pair of wireless headphones to its rapidly expanding B&O Play audio range.

The BeoPlay H7 over-ear headphones are wire-free, with one of the aluminium encased ear cups offering touch controls. They even respond to gestures when made wearing gloves - ideal for the colder autumn and winter months approaching.

Available in black or more natural shades, the H7 headphones are made with leather and aluminium and connect to a device through Bluetooth 4.1. They also support aptX and AAC codecs for losless playback.

Each earpiece contains an electro-dynamic 40mm driver and the headphones have a frequency range of 20 - 22,000Hz. They can also be connected through an included 1.2m cable, while charging is through a Micro USB port.

Battery life is claimed to last up to 20 hours of Bluetooth-connected playback, while charging time is quoted as approximately two-and-a-half hours. The 770mAh Lithium-ion battery can be replaced in the future.

"Every component of the BeoPlay H7 is carefully considered independently in terms of function, materials and detailing. Together they form a meaningful whole that is more than the sum of the components," explained their designer Jakob Wagner.

The Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay H7 headphones are available to buy from today in B&O stores, select department stores and online from beoplay.com, priced at £329 a pair.