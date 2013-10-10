  Bang & Olufsen introduces special-edition green BeoPlay H6 headphones

Bang & Olufsen has added a new special-edition colour scheme to its BeoPlay H6 headphone range. Previously available in "natural" (silver and cream) and black colours, the cans now also come in fetching agave green.

According to the company, the fashion world has chosen green as its most in vogue this season. So the dark green headphones are aimed at the "daring, fashion-conscious consumer".

The soundscape is tweak-free in that it is designed to represent music the way that artists originally recorded and intended. There is no over-emphasis on bass, as with other premium headphone brands.

The ear cups are wrapped in cowhide leather and lambskin for comfort, while each ear of the BeoPlay H6 has an input/output port allowing you to switch which side the cable is situated and can also be used to daisy chain headsets for multiple listeners.

An in-line remote and microphone is also set on the cord to control devices.

In addition to the newly coloured H6 headphones, B&O has released a new leather carry bag in black or the same agave green - the latter produced in limited quantities.

The Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay H6 Agave Green Edition retails for £329, while the bag will set you back £109. Both are available in B&O stores and from its online shop.