Audio-Technica cuts the cable on its M50 studio headphones

There’s now a wireless version of Audio-Technica’s M50 closed-back studio headphones.

While they don’t have active noise cancelling, they are well-priced at £179. Known as ATH-M50xBT, they do however have sound isolating earcups for noisy environments and we’ll see how effective that is when we review them.

Large 45mm drivers should provide high-quality sound and bass response, while the ear cups swivel through 90 degrees for collapsibility. The wireless version is and it utilises the latest Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity standard. Supported codecs include Qualcomm’s aptX and AAC.

Audio Technica reckons it has sold 1.8 million pairs of the wired version thanks to the support from well-known artists like Stormzy and Royal Blood.

A two-second tap of the left earcup activates your virtual assistant of choice – whether that’s the Google Assistant or Siri. We’re interested to see how this work.

There’s also around 40 hours of battery life – comparable to the Beats Solo3 Wireless – which, unless you’re using them all day, every day, means you’ll hardly notice the power drain in our experience. The charging time using micro USB isn’t that quick though, requiring around 7 hours to get them from zero to full.