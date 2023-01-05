Over at CES 2023 Audio-Technica has revealed two new headsets - the ATH-M50xSTS and ATH-M50xSTS-USB both of which are designed specifically for live streamers.

Over at CES 2023 Audio-Technica has revealed two new headsets - the ATH-M50xSTS and ATH-M50xSTS-USB both of which are designed specifically for live streamers.

In a world where the number of people looking to get into content creation and live streaming is constantly on the rise, there's clearly a need for more streaming gear. These headsets are designed to offer everything streamers need in one convenient package.

These additions to the Audio-Technica line-up are designed with the same high-quality 45mm large-aperture drivers that you'd find on the Audio-Technica ATH-M50x headphones.

The company says these are the choice of top engineers and audio professionals as they deliver exceptional audio clarity along with a deep and satisfying bass response. That alone should make them a good choice for any gamer, but it's the microphone setup that sets them apart from streamers.

Both headsets come equipped with a cardioid condenser capsule microphone that's been adopted from the company's 20-series microphones. In other words, you're getting a mic that's comparable to a standalone premium microphone.

Audio-Technica says this results in a satisfying studio-quality voice capture without pesky background noise. The flexible boom arm design also allows you to easily get it in the perfect position or flip it up out of the way to mute it.

Interestingly the ATH-M50xSTS comes equipped with both a 3.5 mm headphone jack and XLR microphone connector, so you can use it with an audio interface or mixer (like the Rodecaster Pro 2) which is an ideal choice for streamers looking to mix multiple audio sources.

While the ATH-M50xSTS-USB offers the option of high-resolution audio with a high-quality A/D converter that offers up to 24-bit/96 kHz sampling rate. This one is also plug-and-play and works with both PC and Mac.

These headsets also come with a choice of earcups included as standard. You can either use the M50x earpads for enhanced sound isolation or the ones that mix mesh and faux leather for comfort and breathability.

Both are launching today but will be available from Audio-Technica in February. The ATH-M50xSTS will retail for £169 or €199 while the ATH-M50xSTS-USB will set you back £199 or €229.