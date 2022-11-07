(Pocket-lint) - Audio-Technica has announced a new pair of headphones that are its first to be made of wood. And that isn't even the most interesting part.

You'd think that if Audio-Technica was going to announce wooden headphones, that would probably be the beginning and the end of the story. But with the ATH-WB2022, it barely scratches the surface. Sure, these things are indeed made of wood which makes them the first wireless headphones of that type to bear the famous Audio-Technica name. But what really captures the imagination is the "truly independent left-right balance".

What's that, you ask? In its simplest form, it means that these wireless headphones will keep the left and right channels of your audio entirely separate. You might think that all stereo sound does that, but apparently not. Audiophiles will tell you that things like crosstalk happen, muddying the aural waters, so to speak. If you want the best sound, you need balance.

That balance is pretty standard in wired headphones, but not in the world of wireless. So when Audio-Technica starts talking about having separate batteries for the left and right channels, you know you're in business.

Beyond the sound and wood, Audio-Technica has wrapped the earpads in Alcantara like your favourite race car, and we're told to expect battery life of around 20 hours from a charge. We'll need to test that out for ourselves when these things go on sale, which we're told will happen early next year.

And then, there's the price. Audio-Technica says the ATH-WB2022 will cost £2599.99 / €3000 / $2700, which is a lot. But if you're all about that balanced audio and want to ditch that cable, these things might just be worth every penny.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.