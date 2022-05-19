(Pocket-lint) - Audio-Technica has introduced a pair of headphones that offer similar sound properties to its wired studio monitor equivalentsl, but with Bluetooth wireless connectivity.

The Audio-Technica ATH-M20xBT closed back over-ears sport Bluetooth 5.0 and low latency mode that makes them suitable for mobile gaming as well as music playback.

Another headline feature is up to 60 hours of battery life between charges, with fast charge capabilities through USB-C offering 3 hours of use after just 10 minutes recharging time.

A 40mm driver can be found in each ear cup, with a sensitivity of 100 dB/mW and 5 to 32,000 Hz frequency response. Each driver comprises rare earth magnets and copper-clad aluminium wire voice coils.

The brand claims this enables clarity for high and mid-frequencies, with deep bass response at the low end.

An omnidirectional microphone is built into the headset for phone calls.

Multipoint pairing is available for connection to two Bluetooth devices at once, while a 1.2 metre 3.5mm cable is included in case you want to use them wired instead.

The Audio-Technica ATH-M20xBT wireless headphones will be available from 19 May in black only. They cost £79.99 in the UK, €89 in Europe, and $79 in the United States.

Writing by Rik Henderson.